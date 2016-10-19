Williams

Elijah Grant Williams was born at 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 30 to Molly and Brian Williams, of Bloomington, Ind., in Bloomington.

He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Grandparents are Roland and Lynn Mack, of Independence; and Randy and Nancy Williams, of San Antonio.

Great-grandparents are Joyce Mack, of Dallas; Richard and Joyce Hanna, of West Salem; Pat and Donna Wright, of Avoca, N.Y.; and Fred and Linda Williams of Avoca.

Simpson

Emma Grace Simpson was born on Oct. 7 to Morgan and Benjamin Simpson, of Monmouth, at the Salem Family Birth Center.

She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ½ ounces.

Grandparents are John and Brenda Teague, of Monmouth; and Tom and Betty Simpson, of Dallas.