Williams
Elijah Grant Williams was born at 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 30 to Molly and Brian Williams, of Bloomington, Ind., in Bloomington.
He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.
Grandparents are Roland and Lynn Mack, of Independence; and Randy and Nancy Williams, of San Antonio.
Great-grandparents are Joyce Mack, of Dallas; Richard and Joyce Hanna, of West Salem; Pat and Donna Wright, of Avoca, N.Y.; and Fred and Linda Williams of Avoca.
Simpson
Emma Grace Simpson was born on Oct. 7 to Morgan and Benjamin Simpson, of Monmouth, at the Salem Family Birth Center.
She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ½ ounces.
Grandparents are John and Brenda Teague, of Monmouth; and Tom and Betty Simpson, of Dallas.
