Central Roundup: Boys Xc Places First At Lebanon

LEBANON — Central’s boys cross-country team placed first out of four teams in Lebanon on Oct. 12.



Senior Matt Raines took second overall in 17 minutes, 14.11 seconds to lead the Panthers. Jaydon Aydelotte (fifth, 12:32.89), Caedmon Whisenhunt (10th, 18:04.04), Jonathon Brown (11th, 18:04.56), Jaime Cantu (12th, 18:05.58) and Maynard Dewitt (13th, 18:05.88) rounded out the Panthers’ varsity runners.

The girls did not have enough competitors for a team score.

Beatriz Trujillo finished 11th in 21:49.44 to lead the girls team. Naomi Vega took 13th in 22:19.83, and Aliza Camero placed 17th in 24:08.85.

Central will compete in Lebanon Wednesday (today) at 4 p.m. before taking part in the Mid-Willamette Conference Championship on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. in Gervais.



GIRLS SOCCER FALLS: Central’s girls soccer team lost to Lebanon 2-1 on Oct. 12. The loss dropped Central’s record to 1-8-1 overall and 0-4 in league play. The Panthers entered the week in a three-way tie with Woodburn and Dallas for sixth place. The top six teams advance to the postseason.

Central played Dallas Tuesday after press time. The Panthers host Corvallis Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before closing out the regular season at Woodburn on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL FALTERS AT LEBANON: Central’s football team lost to Lebanon 32-6 on Thursday.

The Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after quarterback Peter Mendazona hit receiver Nikolai Wolfe for a 14-yard touchdown, but Lebanon scored 32 unanswered points to end the game.

Senior Marlon Tuipulotu had 10 tackles, including one sack, to lead the defense. Central (4-3 overall, 3-1 MWC) hosts Silverton Friday at 7 p.m. in the team’s final home game of the season.