Dallas Council Supports Bridge

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council issued a letter of support for the proposed “third bridge” crossing over the Willamette River in Salem.

A public hearing on amendments to the Salem-Keizer Urban Growth Boundary, Salem Area Comprehensive Plan and Salem Transportation System Plan to allow for building the bridge was held on Oct. 12 in Salem.

The council voted on Oct. 3 to submit the letter for that hearing.

Dallas City Manager Ron Foggin said building the bridge as planned will provide a more direct route to Interstate 5 than the current bridges that run through downtown Salem. That could be good for business in Dallas and Polk County, he said.



“To us, the third bridge is a lifeline to I-5,” Foggin said. “Where right now, one of the things we continue to run into when we talk to folks who rely on especially truck traffic is that we are a little too far off of I-5 to be of real significance to manufacturing.”

Foggin noted that the bridges spanning the river now may not survive an earthquake of any significance. The new bridge could provide for transporting people and supplies in and out of Polk County in the event of that kind of emergency, he said.

The Salem River Crossing Oversight Team named the proposed bridge’s location as the “preferred alternative” in 2014, following a decade of studies on possible options.

The joint public hearing was before Polk County Board of Commissioners, Polk County Planning Commission, Salem City Council, Keizer City Council and Planning Commission, and Marion County Board of Commissioners.



Julie Warnke, transportation planning manager for the city of Salem, said each government body must deliberate and vote on the planning requirements for the bridge. The Polk County Planning Commission is set to discuss amendments on Oct. 26 and the Board of Commissioners has the issue on its Nov. 9 agenda.

The city of Salem will take final action on the amendments.

Warnke said on a related but separate track, the final environment impact statement on the proposed bridge is underway.

“Right now it is estimated to be published in mid-2017,” she said.

Comments will be taken on the statement after it is released, followed by a record of decision that will finalize approval of the bridge proposal.



That doesn’t give the project a green light yet. Designating funding sources, and design and construction phases would need to be final before building could begin, Warnke said.

“This is just all in the planning process,” she said.