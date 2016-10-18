Dallas Ems Restructures Rates

DALLAS — Dallas Emergency Medical Services charges for responses will be going up effective in January.

Rate structures will change to incorporate separate resident and non-resident charges into one flat fee. The current charges are: Resident — $1,113; non-resident — $1,336; mileage — $20 per mile; and treatment without transport — $471.

New rates in January will be: Transport service (resident and non-resident) — $1,500; mileage — $22 per mile; treatment with no transport — $471; and service delivery (call but no treatment or transport) — $250.

The Dallas City Council voted 8-1 to approve the new rates on Oct. 3.

New rates • Starting in January: Transport service (resident and non-resident): $1,500; mileage, $22 per mile.

Rates were last increased in May 2015, which included an annual adjustment tied to the Consumer Price Index. Todd Brumfield, EMS supervisor, said that hasn’t been sufficient.

“Although the anticipated revenue from the CPI adjustments offers support, it will not meet pace with these rising costs,” Brumfield wrote in a memo about the rate proposal. “We will most likely need to evaluate our ambulance charges every two to three years and make base adjustments as necessary.”

He said the department is on track for an 8 percent increase in ambulance transports this year.

The new rate structure will increase revenue by more than $100,000.

Brumfield noted that enrolling in the department’s FireMed program for $65 per year (resident) and $75 (non-resident) would prevent patients from having to pay ambulance bills.