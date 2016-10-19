Dallas Roundup: Cross Takes First At Lebanon

LEBANON — Dallas boys cross-country runner Trevor Cross placed first in Lebanon on Oct. 12. Cross, a sophomore, won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 32.51 seconds to lead the boys team, which finished fourth in the team standings.

Gavin Grass (eighth, 17:53.41), Kenny Sutton (18th, 18:42.03), Ryan Bibler (19th, 18:47.36), Antonio Barrientos (20th, 18:52.89), Oron Knudson (21st, 19:32.35) and Grady Gagner (24th, 19:48.84) rounded out the boys varsity finishers.

The girls squad finished third. Sophomore Bekah Rocak led the girls with a 15th-place finish in 23:43.86, followed by senior Anne Van de Ven (16th, 23:46.48), sophomore Kelsey Mcintosh (18th, 24:10.29), senior Leah Miller (19th, 24:43.69) and freshman Allyson Abel (20th, 26:23.57).

Dallas will host South Albany, Corvallis and Crescent Valley Wednesday (today) at 4 p.m. before competing at the Mid-Willamette Conference Championship in Gervais on Oct. 26. Races begin at 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER FALLS TO SILVERTON: Dallas’ girls soccer team fell to Silverton 6-2 on Oct. 12. Olivia Dalke scored both goals to lead the Dragons. Dallas (1-9 overall, 0-4 MWC) played Central Tuesday after press time. The Dragons entered the week in a three-way tie for sixth place in the league standings with Woodburn (3-7-1 overall) and Central (1-8-1 overall). The top six teams in the MWC advance to the postseason. Dallas closes out the regular season at Woodburn on Thursday and at South Albany on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER DROPS THIRD STRAIGHT: Dallas’ boys soccer team lost its third-straight match, falling to Silverton 3-0 on Oct. 12. The Dragons played Central Tuesday after press time. Dallas (1-9-1 overall, 0-3-1 MWC) began the week tied for seventh place in the league standings with Lebanon and trailing Crescent Valley (6-4-1 overall, 1-3 MWC) for sixth and Silverton (4-3-4 overall, 1-2-1 MWC) for fifth. The Dragons host Woodburn Thursday at 6 p.m. and South Albany Tuesday at 4 p.m. to end the regular season. The top six teams in the league advance to the postseason.

VOLLEYBALL LOSES TO CENTRAL: Dallas’ volleyball squad lost to Central 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 on Oct. 12. The loss dropped the Dragons, which played Woodburn Tuesday after press time, to 4-13 overall and 2-10 in MWC play. Dallas entered the week in seventh place behind South Albany (6-13 overall, 3-9 MWC). Dallas ends the regular season at South Albany Thursday at 6 p.m. The top six teams advance to the postseason with the third through sixth-place squads earning a spot in the play-in round, scheduled to take place on or before Tuesday.