Dalton To Serve On Mayoral Board

SALEM — Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton will serve on the Oregon Mayors Association’s Board of Directors for 2017.

Dalton joins Bob Andrews, of Newberg, A.J. Mattila, of Depoe Bay, Lou Ogden, of Tualatin, Betty Roppe, of Prineville, and Sandra Roumagoux, of Newport, on the board.

George Endicott, of Redmond, serves as president of OMA, while John Cook, of Tigard, is president-elect.



The OMA aims to increase the knowledge and skills of Oregon mayors and makes an effort to influence state programs and legislation.