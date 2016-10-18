Falls City Candidates

FALLS CITY — In Falls City, the mayor and three city council seats will be determined in the November election.

Mayor Terry Ungricht is running unopposed for re-election.

Five have thrown their name in the hat for the three council seats.

Mayor

NAME: Terry Ungricht, 56 of Falls City.

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired.

EDUCATION: High School

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Mayor, city of Falls City 2015-present; Councilor, city of Falls City 2013-2014.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 10 years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? We have started to move on infrastructure needs and I would like to see them into the building stage.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF FALLS CITY? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED?

No. 1 is upgrading the sewer system; we are currently seeking grant funding for the project.

If we are not successful, the state will require us to upgrade at possibly a greater cost to our citizens.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

It has been an honor serving as mayor and I thank everyone for the support they have shown me.

—

Council candidates

NAME: Dennis Sickles, 65, of Falls City

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Mostly retired. Falls City School District Athletic Director for five years.

EDUCATION: Two years at Western Oregon University

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: City Council of Falls City 2013 to present; Falls City School District Board, 1982 to 1987; Budget Committee city of Falls City

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-930-0378.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT? Since 1967.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? As a community member, I think the people need to be involved in what is going on.

As longtime resident, I want to help be involved in moving the city in the right direction.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING FALLS CITY? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED?

Code enforcement and law enforcement.

That is one of the toughest problems we have.

Basically, I think we are going to have to get outside of the box, like having a committee to review enforcement issues.



I also I think we need to be aware of our sewer problems and find ways to solve those.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

I enjoy working with the mayor and the rest of the city council and city staff.

I think we are making good progress and I just want to continue with that.

—

NAME: Charlie Flynn, 59 of Falls City.

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Department of Human Services/ Oregon Health Authority, more than six months.

EDUCATION: Christian Brothers Academy, 1976.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Johnson Elementary School Board of Directors, Johnson, Vt., mid-1990s; Board of Directors Central Vermont Community Action Council, late-1980s.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: More than two years.



WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? I see the challenges and struggles Falls City is dealing with and believe I can help.

I have served the communities I’ve lived in before, and look forward to serving in my community again.

I’m not afraid of rolling up my sleeves if that is what is needed.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF FALLS CITY? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED?

As in many communities across this nation, there is no one “biggest” issue facing Falls City. Some, however, are on a tighter deadline for action.

Our current ‘high-priority’ issues are (in no specific order): Updating our sewer system; transients; code enforcement; school growth; curtailing drug trafficking … The list changes as any item is addressed.

I do not see any one answer for any of these issues. Some will require finding money, some can be addressed by commitments from the community.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

I currently serve my community by co-managing the Falls City Produce Give-away where I can be found every Friday from 4 until 6 p.m.

I look forward to continuing to serve my community in whatever capacity I can find a niche for myself for many years to come.

—

NAME: Shane Curry, 21, of Falls City.

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Family Organic Garden.

EDUCATION: Falls City High School, 2013.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE: None.

CAMPAIGN PHONE: 503-779-8333.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 17 years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? To better the town I live in and make it a safer place.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF FALLS CITY? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED?

Public transportation, drugs and parks and recreation. I would address those issues through help from the town.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

Vote for Shane Andrew Curry Jr.

—

NAME: Jim Partridge, 64, of Falls City.

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Unemployed.



EDUCATION: Thurston High School, 1971.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE: Falls City Park & Recreation committee.

CAMPAIGN PHONE: 503-787-7026.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 8 years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? For the people and future of Falls City and kids.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF FALLS CITY? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED?

Everyone working together in Falls City to make it a good place.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

I care about Falls City.

—

Cliff Lauder is also running for Falls City City Council.

A questionnaire was emailed to him.

A followup phone call determined Lauder chose not to participate in this questionnaire.