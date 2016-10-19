Falls City Roundup: Volleyball Falls To Crosshill Christian

FALLS CITY — Falls City’s volleyball team fell to Crosshill Christian 25-8, 25-3, 25-11 on Thursday, but the Mountaineers remain upbeat entering the Casco League tournament on Saturday at Dayton High School.

“Going into playoffs, our keys will be keeping our emotions under control, staying focused on the game and playing every ball to our fullest ability,” coach Roxi Barnhart said.

The league playoff schedule will be officially confirmed Wednesday (today).

Falls City closed the regular season by playing Jewell Tuesday after press time.

FOOTBALL FALLS TO TRIANGLE LAKE: Falls City’s football team fell to Triangle Lake 6-0 on Friday. The loss dropped the Mountaineers’ record to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in Special District 3 play.

“We lost that game because of not blocking and tackling well,” coach Laric Cook said. “We didn’t stay on blocks and broke down in space. Tackling in space is a premium in eight-man football.”

Falls City plays at Yoncalla on Friday in a nonleague contest to close out the regular season. The two teams will likely meet again on Oct. 28 at Falls City in a league playoff game with a state berth on the line if Triangle Lake, which has won its last four games by a combined score of 212-18, defeats Maple Leaf on Friday.

If Triangle Lake loses, Falls City would play North Douglas with state seeding on the line.

With the possibility of playing Yoncalla two weeks in a row, Friday will serve more as a rehearsal for both teams.

“We’re going to be pretty vanilla,” Cook said. “I’m sure they will be doing the same thing. We want to see how we line up against their formation.”

Cook said he expects to see Yoncalla test the Mountaineers’ defense through the air.

“They are wanting to throw it about 60 percent of the time and run it 40 percent, maybe even 70/30,” Cook said.

Falls City knows Friday’s regular season finale won’t be the team’s final game, but Cook said it will be important in fine tuning for what could be a win-or-go-home game on Oct. 28.

“We are going to rally the troops here,” Cook said. “We’re not going to do anything too different. We have to get better at not breaking down in space and on the point of attack on offense. We can’t be spectators out there.”