Hall Provides Rare Opportunity For Ida

INDEPENDENCE — Imani Hall has spent the last month learning everything he can about Independence. The Philadelphia native is a volunteer with Americorps Resource Assistance for Rural Environments and will serve as downtown manager for the Independence Downtown Association through next July 31. Since arriving three weeks ago, he has immersed himself in the area’s history.

“There are nuggets of history here that you can’t get anywhere else,” Hall said. “That’s what makes any community unique. … I’m very interested in city planning, and I was attracted to this, being a small community and being close to Salem was a really big draw for me.”

Hall is here to accomplish four main goals during his tenure: create a new event, help IDA improve itself, help with the group’s social media presence, and assist in promoting Independence as a destination for the 2017 solar eclipse.

IDA is a group focused on economic development and the beautification of downtown Independence, and Hall wants to reflect the city’s heritage in everything he does for the city.



“I want to listen to the community about what aspects of their history they want to highlight,” Hall said.

Feedback from the community will be vital and affect everything he does — from helping start an event to using social media to show the world what Independence is all about.

“I hope to get Independence’s name and identity out there,” Hall said. “There are a lot of things that are happening that we haven’t had the opportunity to showcase. We want to show the growth and beauty of this community. This isn’t about creating an image for Independence, but showcasing what Independence already is.”

Hall also expects to have a hand in planning for the solar eclipse next year.

“For instance in 2012, there was an eclipse in Australia,” Hall said. “That brought probably over 40,000 to 50,000 people to a small community. To have another event that has that kind of magnitude for the city can be really beneficial. We want to bring the businesses together, not only to talk about how we can control and manage that many people, but also how this can be a spring board for the community to grow and develop for years to come.”

All of these goals can help serve a greater purpose.

“With RARE being here, we want to help jump start IDA overall to the next level of economic development and prosperity,” Hall said.

To be successful, Hall knows this will require cooperation from the city, but he’s excited to see what can be accomplished together.

“I have a lot of faith in the community,” Hall said. “I think it will be a very beneficial relationship.”