Library Calendar

DALLAS
950 Main St. • 503-623-2633
www.ci.dallas.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 3:45 p.m. — Teen Advisory Board meeting.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. — PAWS to READ.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4:45 p.m. — Teen Book Club (Pagemasters).
• Thursday, Oct. 20, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Storytime.
• Thursday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m. — Adult Coloring Night.
• Friday, Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m. — Teen Movie (“Coraline”).
• Tuesday, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m. — Morning children’s storytime.
• Tuesday, Oct. 25, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon children’s storytime.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Kids’ Book Club (Lowly Order of the Worms).
—
INDEPENDENCE
175 Monmouth St. • 503-838-1811
www.ci.independence.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.
• Thursday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. — Community ESL.
• Thursday, Oct. 20, 4:30 p.m. — Chess club.
• Friday, Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m. — Teen Cooking Club (Grades 6 and up).
• Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Espanol.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3 p.m. — Movie.
—
MONMOUTH
168 S. Ecols St. • 503-751-0182
www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library
• Thursday, Oct. 20, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Explorers.
• Tuesday, Oct. 25, 10:15 a.m. — Family Storytime.
—
WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
111 N. Main St., Falls City
503-787-3521, ext. 319
www.facebook.com/
WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline
See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.
