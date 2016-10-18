Look For Ballots In The Mail This Week

POLK COUNTY — Ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will be mailed out Thursday. All ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 — postmarks will not be accepted.

With so many offices and candidates on the ballot, the Itemizer-Observer could not print them all in the paper.

Ballots may be mailed into the Polk County Clerk’s office, or dropped off in any of these locations:

• Polk County Courthouse, 850 Main St., Dallas. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m. Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 24-hour drop site located on the east side of the courthouse.

• Falls Ctiy Wagner Communinty Library, 111 N. Main St., Falls City. Monday (closed), Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday (closed), Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Election Day, noon to 8 p.m.

• Grand Ronde Governance Center, Building G, 9615 Grand Ronde Road, Grand Ronde. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Independence City Hall, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 24-hour drop site in front lobby.

• Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Election Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Western Oregon University, Werner University Center, 345 N. Monmouth Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Election Day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• West Salem Roth’s Market, 1130 Wallace Road NW., Salem. Sunday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.