It’s been a busy several days for many of MI Town’s best soup makers and pie bakers, and you’ll be able to enjoy the fruits (and vegetables) of their labors at the Monmouth Senior Center Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. This semi-annual event is a treat for the senses and a great opportunity to savor food and fun with friends and neighbors.

Western Oregon University is celebrating Homecoming this week, with lots of activities, sports events and just good fun for current students, alums and all who enjoy the benefits of having a university right here in MI Town. The celebrations will continue into the weekend, with the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen at McArthur Stadium during halftime of the WOU-Humboldt State University football game. The game begins at 12:30 p.m., and we’ll happily walk up to campus and share the fun and excitement with everyone.

Tim Timmerman has been teaching at George Fox University since 2003, and is featured in an art exhibit with a very interesting name: Whoever Brought Me Here is Going to Have to Take Me Home. You can see Timmerman’s work on display at the Cannon Gallery on the WOU campus through Oct. 28.

We’re grateful for the interesting and very informative articles in the Itemizer-Observer about being prepared for the someday-it’s-coming earthquake and possible flooding in the future. It’s given us the opportunity to put together a first aid kit as well as a stockpile of items we’ll need in the event that this disaster occurs. With this past weekend’s storm predictions that reminded some long-time residents of the Columbus Day storm in 1962, it was a good time to check flashlight batteries, recharge all electronic devices and be grateful for our power companies who do their best to keep the lights on regardless of the rain and windstorms.

Last week, the Itemizer-Observer ran a story about the good things that are happening at the Polk County Family and Community Outreach Donation Center. Many years ago, I was a crisis line and victim advocate volunteer in Clackamas County, where I helped families in need of housing as well as food and clothing. In some cases, women and children fled without extra clothing and had no funds whatsoever. It would really be great if we could check our closets and garages and spare rooms for things that could be used by those who have very little — if any — resources. Please bring new or gently used items to 1050 SE Uglow Ave. in Dallas from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information: 503-623-9664 ext. 2125.