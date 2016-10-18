News In Brief

Grand jury indicts Myrold

DALLAS — A Polk County grand jury agreed with the charges prosecutors brought against Dallas High School teacher and coach Kirk Myrold, indicting him on two counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of luring a minor.

Myrold pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Oct. 5 indictment — the same as he was arraigned on Sept. 27 — in Polk County Circuit Court on Friday.

The indictment states the alleged crimes occurred between the dates of June 1 and Sept. 12, the day Myrold was arrested.

The case is set for a pretrial conference on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m.

Deputy crashes with car Friday

DALLAS — At about 8:48 p.m. on Friday, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Brown collided with Jared Daniel Blake, 32, of Albany.

Brown had his lights and sirens on, responding to an accident on Highway 22 when he collided with Blake at the intersection of Washington and Main streets, according to Oregon State Police.

Sheriff Mark Garton said he responded to the scene, but immediately called OSP troopers to investigate the accident, according to policy.

“My deputy was responding to an injury crash on Highway 22 near milepost 20 with sirens and lights,” Garton said. “The deputy was heading east on Washington Street, and the other vehicle was heading south on Main Street when the crash occurred.”

An OSP trooper spoke with the involved drivers and witnesses, and arranged a tow for Blake’s vehicle.

Pacific Power warns against scam

POLK COUNTY — Pacific Power is warning its customers and the public of a phone scam targeting utility customers in the Willamette Valley.

According to a press release from Pacific Power, criminals are posing as utility customer service agents, trying to get money and steal personal information.

The fraud calls are pestering people nationwide, but recent weeks have seen an upsurge, the release states.

The scammer demands payment for overdue bills from a residential or business customer. The thief advises the customer to make a payment in one of two ways: either immediately on the phone via credit card, or by going to a local store to purchase a pre-paid card and calling back on a special toll-free number.

Pacific Power states in the release that this is a scam: Pacific Power does not use these methods.

If such a call is received, hang up and call 1-888-221-7070 to inquire about and report the call. Also, report the incident to local police.

Some Things to celebrate birthday

DALLAS — Some Things, 857 Main St., Dallas, will celebrate its seventh birthday on Saturday. The store will offer 20 percent off everything beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Activities will run from noon to 3 p.m. and include caricature portraits, music from The Salem Soundwaves and art from Kelsey Ensz.

For more information: 503-831-3100.