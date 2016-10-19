Perrydale Roundup: Pirates Ready For League Playoff

SEASIDE — Perrydale’s volleyball team overcame a slow start to defeat Jewell 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-6 on Oct. 12.

“We struggled getting started,” coach Denise Dickey said. “Jewell is a much-improved team. We were able to adjust our defense in the fifth set to win the match.”

The Pirates closed out the regular season at C.S. Lewis Tuesday after press time.

Perrydale entered the week 8-10 overall and 5-4 in Casco League play, good for third place. The Pirates clinched a spot in the Casco League playoff Saturday at Dayton High School.

The tournament’s schedule will be set Wednesday (today) after the Casco League meeting, Dickey said. Head to www.polkio.com for the schedule when it becomes available.

Three teams from the Casco League will advance to the state tournament.

“Things are looking promising going into playoff week,” Dickey said.

FOOTBALL PREPS FOR STRETCH RUN: After a week off, Perrydale’s football team (4-2 overall, 3-1 Special District 4) returns to the gridiron to play at Sherman on Friday. Sherman enters the game with a 6-1 mark overall and 5-0 in Special District 4 play.

“Sherman is a very good team,” coach Duane Riddell said. “We need to keep improving and become faster at everything we do.”

For the Pirates to earn a victory, expect to see big games from Daniel Domes, Cooper Butler, C.J. Marsters and Haylen Janesofsky.

“Daniel has been excellent at quarterback,” Riddell said. “Cooper has been great. C.J. has been excellent and Haylen has been really good all season and keeps getting better.”

The Pirates close out the regular season at Dufur (6-1 overall, 3-1 SD4) on Sept. 28. Facing two of the league’s top teams is a tough stretch – but a challenge Perrydale is excited to tackle.

“I like the way the schedule is set up,” Riddell said. “It’s all up to us. If we win these next two games, we have a chance to at least be tied for the league title.”