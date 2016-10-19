Prep Volleyball: Panthers Prepare For Postseason Push

INDEPENDENCE — Entering the final week of the regular season, Central’s volleyball team knows it has punched its ticket to the play-in round on Tuesday.

Where that match will take place is still up for grabs.

The Panthers, which played Corvallis Tuesday after press time, close the regular season at Woodburn on Thursday.

Central (7-5 Mid-Willamette Conference) entered the week in a three-way tie for third place in the league standings with Silverton and Crescent Valley.

The third- and fourth-place teams from the league will host a league play-in match, scheduled to take place on or before Tuesday.

The fifth-place finisher will go on the road.

Either way, the Panthers hope recent victories give Central a boost headed into the postseason.

—

The Panthers, fresh off a 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 win over Dallas on Oct. 12 and a 25-13, 16-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-11 win over Philomath on Thursday, are hopeful the wins are signs of things coming together at the right time.

“(Dallas) was a tough match for us,” coach Claudine Mendazona said. “Dallas was very scrappy and played great defense. … They were tough to beat, but I thought we played fairly well against them.”

Central’s season has been an up-and-down affair with big wins and frustrating losses.

The reason is simple, according to senior Alex Dowdell.

“We play better against tougher teams,” Dowdell said. “When we player lower teams, we don’t improve because we play down to their level.”

The match against Dallas served as a microcosm of the team’s season so far — a few great plays and missed opportunities — including two service errors coming out of a timeout and one service error on game point.

“We have to play better and be consistent,” Mendazona said. “We have some things we need to be more disciplined on and reduce our unforced errors. Those are important points that we have to get on the court.”

With time quickly running out to fine tune, the Panthers are no strangers to having to make changes on the fly.

“I’m very proud of our team from where we came from at the beginning of the season. It was a little bit of a struggle,” Dowdell said. “We had certain rotations that didn’t go as well as we thought they would. We had a new setter about five games into the season and had to figure out what hitters can work with her the best.”

Those adjustments allowed the Panthers to clinch a spot to the play-in round.

Central’s wins over Dallas and Philomath may not have been perfect, but did show how the Panthers can find ways to pull out a victory.

Tapping into that energy on a consistent basis will determine whether Central’s trip to the postseason is a long one.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster,” Mendazona said. “When the ride gets tough, sometimes our girls really compete well. Other times, things kind of snowball. Those are the times we have to learn to dig our way out and not get buried.”