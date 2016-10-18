School Notes

Western Oregon to make early financial aid awards

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University will make estimated financial aid awards for the 2017-18 academic year available in December for prospective freshmen and transfer students.

The timeline will allow incoming WOU students more time to receive and understand their financial aid if they chose to attend Western Oregon.

Free Application for Financial Student Aid can be submitted as early as Oct. 1, three months earlier than the traditional Jan. 1 filing date.

DHS counselor earns Safe Schools Award

DALLAS — Dallas High School counselor Dana Goodale will receive an Oregon Safe Schools & Communities Coalition “Safe Schools Award” on Saturday for her work with DHS’s Gay-Straight Alliance club.

The GSA has been at the high school since the 2013-14 school year and was formed after a student approached Goodale with a suggestion that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students needed the group. She agreed to be the GSA’s staff advisor.

The group meets weekly and has about 20 to 25 students show up each week, Goodale said.

She was nominated by AJ Mendoza, with LGBTQ advocacy organization Basic Rights Oregon.

Oregon Safe Schools & Communities Coalition will present the award during a ceremony at Lewis & Clark College on Saturday.

DHS robotics looking for match volunteers

DALLAS — Local robotics tournaments are looking for volunteer judges or referees for upcoming tournaments in the area.

Dallas High School Robotics coach Lee Jones is asking for engineers — or other business owners who might want to hire students with skills learned through robotics — to volunteer at a number of tournaments in the area. Lunch will be provided for all volunteers.

To see dates and sign up for local tournaments, including two hosted by Dallas High School, look for a link on the Itemizer-Observer’s website: www.polkio.com.

For more information: lee.jones@dsd2.org.