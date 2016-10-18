State Issues School Report Cards

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Education released the 2015-16 school and district report cards Thursday, but offered no overall rating for schools.

The reports contain a wealth of other information about student demographics and performance.

This is the second year the state hasn’t provided school ratings, this time because of the state’s intention to redesign the report card in response to new federal education guidelines under Every Student Succeeds Act. ESSA replaces No Child Left Behind.

According to state officials, the new law allows for more flexibility at the local level to support school needs.

In response, educators and parents have asked for report cards that go beyond test scores and reflects areas in which schools are doing well and others that need improvement, an ODE press release stated.

In 2014-15, the state didn’t offer ratings because of the switch to the new statewide assessment, Smarter Balanced tests.

The 2015-16 reports have detailed information about school and district enrollment, assessment performance, graduation rates, class size and teacher proficiency.

Reports list the amount of money spent per student in each district and at the state level.

The report also compares school district graduation rates, completer rates, and rates at which freshmen are considered on track to graduation on time with similar districts.

Each school is issued a report card, with an introduction from the school’s principal.

District-level report cards look at overall statistics.

There are more than 1,200 schools in the state within 197 districts.

State educators are asking stakeholders for feedback on the report card redesign “to understand which school success measures will help them communicate with families and communities while supporting a system of continuous improvement.”

“The Oregon Department of Education is working to ensure that Oregon’s school and district report cards are redesigned to provide families and communities with more comprehensive measures of school quality, enhancing academic data with non-academic indicators, like school climate and equity,” said Deputy Superintendent Salam Noor.

The redesigned report card is expected to be introduced by the fall of 2018.

See school and district report cards online at www.polkio.com.