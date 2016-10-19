0

Volunteer Opportunities

As of Wednesday, October 19, 2016

These Polk County groups would welcome individuals who have time or expertise to volunteer. Organizations that would like to be added to this list should call 503-623-2373 or email IOnews@polkio.com.

• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide — 503-930-7636

• After DARC — 503-623-9501

• Arc of Polk County — 541-223-3261

• Central School District — 503-838-0030

• City of Dallas — 503-831-3502

• City of Independence — 503-838-1212

• City of Monmouth — 503-751-0145

• Crime Victims Assistance Program — 503-623-9268

• Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce — 503-623-2564

• Dallas Fire Department — 503-831-3532

• Dallas Food Bank — 503-623-3578

• Dallas Kids, Inc. — 503-623-6419

• Dallas Police Department — 503-831-3582

• Dallas Public Library — 503-623-2633

• Dallas Retirement Village — 503-623-5581

• Dallas School District — 503-623-5594

• Delbert Hunter Arboretum — 503-623-7359

• Girl Scouts of Southwest Washington and Oregon

— 503-581-2451

• Ella Curran Food Bank — 503-838-1276

• Falls City Arts Center — 503-559-6291

• Falls City School District — 503-787-3531

• H-2-O — 503-831-4736

• HART (Horses Adaptive Riding and Therapy)

— 971-301-4278

• HandsOn Mid-Willamette Valley — 503-363-1651

• Heron Pointe Assisted Living — 503-838-6850

• Independence Health and Rehabilitation — 503-838-0001

• Independence Public Library — 503-838-1811

• Kings Valley Charter School — 541-929-2134

• Luckiamute Watershed Council — 503-837-0237

• Luckiamute Valley Charter School — 503-623-4837

• Meals on Wheels — 503-838-2084

• Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce

— 503-838-4268

• Monmouth-Independence YMCA — 503-838-4042

• Monmouth Public Library — 503-838-1932

• Northwest Human Services — 503-588-5828

• Oregon Child Development Coalition — 503-838-2745

• OSU Extension Service - Polk County — 503-623-8395

• Perrydale School District — 503-623-2040

• Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Polk

County Inc. — 503-623-8473

• Polk Community Development Corporation

— 503-831-3173

• Polk County Community Emergency Response Team

— 503-623-9396

• Polk County Museum — 503-623-6251

• Polk County Public Health — 503-623-8175

• Polk County Resource Center — 503-623-8429

• Polk Soil and Water Conservation District — 503-623-9680

• Reading for All — 503-623-9664

• Relief Nursery Classroom — 503-566-2132

• SABLE House — 503-623-6703

• Salvation Army — 503-798-4783

• SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) — 503-391-8423

• Salem Health West Valley Hospital — 503-623-8301

• Willamette Valley Hospice — 503-588-3600

