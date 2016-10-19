Western Oregon Roundup: Volleyball Loses Five-Set Thriller

BILLINGS, Mont. — Western Oregon’s volleyball squad lost to Montana State Billings 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13 on Saturday.

Paige Orth led the Wolves with 14 kills. Amanda Short added 13 kills and Alisha Bettinson recorded 12 kills and 21 digs. Maddie Mehciz had 51 assists in the losing effort.

WOU (6-11 overall, 3-7 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) also fell to Concordia 25-18, 25-19, 25-4 on Oct. 11.

The Wolves host Saint Martin’s on Thursday and Seattle Pacific on Saturday.

Both matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER FALLS TO WESTERN WASHINGTON: Western Oregon’s women’s soccer team fell to top-ranked Western Washington 2-0 on Thursday afternoon. The match was moved to Central High School because of weather conditions.

The Vikings held the Wolves (4-7-0 overall, 1-7-0 GNAC) to five shots. WOU played Concordia Tuesday after press time. Western Oregon hosts Simon Fraser Saturday at 11 a.m. and Saint Martin’s Tuesday at 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL SHUT OUT: Western Oregon’s football team was held to 35 total yards in the first half as Central Washington cruised to a 35-0 win on Saturday. The Wolves trailed 21-0 at the half. WOU’s best chance at scoring in the second half came when WOU drove to the Central Washington four before a tipped pass led to an interception by the Wildcats.

Bo Highburger had 11 tackles to lead the defense.

WOU returns home to play Humboldt State Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The matchup is the team’s final home game of the season and also WOU’s Homecoming game.

