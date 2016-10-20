Casco League Volleyball Tournament Schedule Set

Here is the schedule for the Casco League volleyball tournament Saturday at Dayton High School.
Falls City will play Willamette Valley Christian in game one at 10 a.m. The loser is eliminated.
Perrydale plays Crosshill Christian in game two at noon.
The winner of game two will earn a spot at the state tournament and advance to play Country Christian at 4 p.m. for the league tournament title.
The loser of Perrydale-Crosshill will play the winner of Falls City-WVC at 2 p.m. The winner advances to state. The loser is eliminated.
