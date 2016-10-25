Dallas Glow Run Saturday

DALLAS — The Dallas Glow Run will take place Saturday at 7:15 p.m. in downtown Dallas.

The 5-kilometer run begins and ends in Dallas.

The run was originally scheduled for Oct. 15, but was rescheduled because of the massive rain and winds predicted by the National Weather Service.

Proceeds will go to Christmas Cheer, a nonprofit that provides holiday meals for families in need in the Dallas area.

Organizers of Dallas Christmas Cheer are preparing to sign up families for the program.

The Dallas Adopt-a-Family program matches donors with families needing help to provide gifts for children and a Christmas dinner for the family.

Families needing help can sign up Nov. 14 through 18, from 4 to 6 p.m., and on Nov. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Academy Building.

Individuals, families or businesses wishing to adopt a family may email melissa.baurer@usw.salvationarmy.org, or call 503-507-6269 for more information.