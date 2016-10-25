Community Notebook

Folklife festival returns Saturday

The Polk County Folklife Festival returns Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway, Rickreall.

Tickets cost $10 or $5 plus five cans of food. Children 12 and younger are free.

The festival will feature music, performing arts, craft vendors, ethnic food and a kids’ area. Performances include square dancing, Paradise of Samoa, the Nettles and more.

For more information: www.polkcountyfolklife.com.

Career expo set for Thursday at CHS

Central High School will sponsor the Build-Oregon Career Expo Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

High school seniors, juniors and sophomores are invited to talk with a variety of businesses and schools about jobs and the education needed to get them.

For more information: 503-838-0480 or email to pflug@central.k12.or.us.

OSL board to meet in Independence

The Oregon State Library Board will meet at Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The board will act on recommendations from the Library Services and Technology Act Advisory Council, and Talking Book and Braille Library Advisory Council.

An open forum is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to address the board on any topic during the forum.

The meeting agenda can be found at www.oregon. gov/osl/Board/AgendasPressReleases/10-28-16BoardAgenda.pdf.

Water color class taught by Kryiss

Ash Creek Arts Center, 311 S. Monmouth St., Independence, will offer WaterColors — a weekly class taught by artist Beth Kyriss.

The class will be held every Tuesday in November except Nov. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This class is open to adults looking to have fun with color and creativity. Each session will focus on one idea and image.

No experience necessary.

Cost is $150 and includes a set of paintbrushes, pad of watercolor paper and 12 watercolor paint tubes.

For more information: 971-599-3301.

Author reading at Western Oregon

Western Oregon will host authors Therese Oneill and Maren Anderson for a reading Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Willamette Room of the WUC.

Oneill wil lread from her book “Unmentionanble: A Victorian Lady’s Guide to Sex, Marriage and Manners” and Anderson will read from her book “Closing the Store.”

There is no cost to attend.

Jinett’s Closet open Tuesday



Jinett’s Closet, located at Dallas New Life Church (341 NW Kings Valley Highway, Dallas), will be open Tuesday and Friday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Donations are accepted during these hours.

Volunteers are needed to sort and hang clothing.

For more information: 971-283-0443.