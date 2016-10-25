Corrections Posts ‘Most Wanted’

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for October. Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

• Unique Lei Ann Jackson, born Oct. 30, 1989, 5-2, 174 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.

• Todd Shane Graham, born Sept. 5, 1964, 6-0, 190 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes. Charge: Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of intoxicants.

• Harley Dean Terry, born Oct. 3, 1995, 5-7, 155 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Use of a weapon.

• Andrew Hinton, born Feb. 9, 1996, 5-8, 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Unlawful use of a vehicle, first-degree theft.

• Christopher Side, born March 16, 1981, 6-2, 200 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Charge: First-degree burglary.