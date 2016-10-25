Folklife Festival Celebrates Culture

RICKREALL — Polk County Folklife Festival will return for its second year Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center.

The festival debuted in March 2015, and due to a calendar quirk — there were five weekends in March last year — it had to take a year and a half break before fitting into the fairgrounds schedule this month.

The additional time allowed organizers to bring in new acts and vendors to expand upon what was a successful first year that brought in about 1,200 people, including attendees, artists, vendors and event volunteers.

Folklife was created to celebrate the Willamette Valley’s varying cultures with music, food and art.

There should be even more of that on display Saturday.

“We tried not to have the exact same performers that we had last time because there are so many different cultures, types of singing and dancing that you can have,” said Monica Johnson, the festival’s vendor coordinator and president of the Dallas Arts Association. “We went to other things this year.”

Among the new performers is Iraqi folk dancer Ishtar Sumer and two storytellers, one who uses poetry, and another telling children’s stories.

“We did not have storytellers last time, so that will be definitely something new,” Johnson said. “There will be two different types of that going on during the day.”

Festival headliner Oregon Valley Boys, a swing dance band, will take the Jane Keefer festival main stage at 5:30 p.m.

Don’t worry, there’s plenty of room to dance — and you will want to dance.

Vendors and demonstrators will include spinners, a flint knapper and a blacksmith.

Want to do more than just listen and watch? The festival’s “jam” area gives musical attendees a chance to join in the fun, led by jam master Truman Price.

“If you are a local artist and you’ve got your guitar or your fiddle, you can bring that,” Johnson said. “There will be an area specified, so you can sit around the room and play and jam.”

If all the listening to music (or playing), dancing and wandering among vendor booths has you hungry and thirsty, Folklife has local cuisine and libations on hand.

Black Rock BBQ, Critelli Sweets & Eats, and the fairgrounds caterer will be serving local favorites. Rogue Ales and Airlie Winery will be pouring in the wine and beer garden.

Johnson said Folklife’s goal for this weekend is to showcase art, especially traditional forms, in all its variety in one place.

“As we all started to come together as a group, our vision is to bring a variety of music and performing arts and food, to see the cultural differences that are here locally that maybe you don’t get to see on a regular basis,” she said. “That is what our main goal is, to bring all of that, so people can see that there still is a tradition in handmade, handcrafted (art).”