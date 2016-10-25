Halloween Happenings

Senior Center to host Halloween party

Dallas Senior Center, 955 SE Jefferson St., Dallas, will host a Halloween party Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $5.

The party will feature music, a costume contest, bingo and surprise events.

Halloween block party Saturday

Independence Grill’s Studio 154 and Arena Sports Bar and Grill will put on a Halloween block party Saturday at 8 p.m. at both venues.

The party is open to people ages 21 and older. Costumes are required.

Prizes will be awarded at 10:30 p.m.

Music will be provided by DJ Doc Titus. DJ cover will be waived for the event.

Main Street Singers Monster Mash cabaret Friday and Saturday

Central High School’s Main Street singers invite the public to the Monster Mash dessert cabaret Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students (high school and younger). Premium tables can be reserved for $90 and include eight tickets.

A silent and oral auction will be available along with a raffle.

Chamber to host Spooktacular Bingo

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce will host Spooktacular Bingo at the Monmouth-Independence YMCA, 301 S. Main St., Independence, Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $1 per bingo card or $10 for 12 cards.

The event is open to people of all ages.

For more information: www.micc-or.org.

Monmouth Library to offer tricks, treats

Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth, will host Halloween Tricks and Treats Monday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Families are invited to stop by for games, treats and crafts. There is no cost to attend.

The Monmouth Police Department will hand out candy.

Costume Ball set for Sunday

Maxine’s Ballroom, 128 C St., Independence, will host a costume ball Sunday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. Cost is $10. Live music will be performed by Swing and a MS.

Trophies will be awarded for best costume.

For more information: www.maxinesballroom.com.

Central FFA Haunted Caves return

Central FFA’s Haunted Caves return Friday, Saturday and Monday from 7 to 10 p.m. in the lower ag shop at Central High School. Cost is $4. Suitable for all ages.

Monster Mash music jam set Thursday

The Dallas Area Senior’s 10th Annual Halloween Music Jam returns Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

All area singers and musicians are invited to come and play.

Costumes are encouraged, and everyone wearing a costume will win a prize.

There is no cost to attend. Public is invited to bring a snack to share.

For more information: Michele Campione, 503-507-5240.

Trick N Treat Monday at Morrison

Morrison Campus, in partnership with Dallas Chamber of Commerce, will hold a Halloween Trick N Treat event Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Morrison, 1251 Main St., Dallas.

Local chamber businesses will have booths set up with games and hand out candy.

Morrison students will decorate the school’s entryway and gym.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: Charlotte Vidrio, Charlotte.Vidrio@dsd2.org.

WOU celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Western Oregon University will celebrate Dia de los Muertos Wednesday (today) through Nov. 2 at the Werner University Center. The festivities culminate on Nov. 2 with face painting, sugar skulls, hot chocolate and pan dulce from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The evening events begin at 6 p.m. in the Columbia room at WUC and will include a guest speaker, costume contest, tamales, hot chocolate and pan dulce.

Indy library offers Halloween Spectacular

Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St., will host a Halloween Spectacular Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. Children are invited to come and decorate trick-or-treat bags before heading downtown to trick-or-treat at various businesses.

For more information: 503-838-1811.

Aquatic Center to extend rec swim

In lieu of the Annual Captain Jack event, Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas, will offer an extended recreational swim period Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Howl @ the Moon returns to Pressed

Ready for a “scaryoke” contest? That is just part of the fun at Pressed Coffee & Wine Bar’s “Howl @ the Moon” party on Saturday.

The Dallas bar, 788 Main St., will celebrate the occasion with karaoke renditions of scary songs, a costume contest, “monsters’ bash” late night karaoke dance party, spooky giveaways, creepy drinks and Scooby snacks.

Those younger than 21 are welcome until 10 p.m. The party will continue until 2 a.m. for those 21 and older. For more information: 503-751-1666.

DRV to host trick-or-treat

Friends and family of residents and staff at Dallas Retirement Village may bring your costumed children to trick-or-treat with residents from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Little ghouls and goblins may come to any of the three lobbies on campus: health care, assisted and independent living. Each will have residents eagerly awaiting them. Crafts will be available. DRV is at 340 NW Brentwood Ave., Dallas.

Trinity Lutheran to host Halloween party

Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas, will host a Halloween party Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited and there is no cost to attend. The party will feature candy, games, a costume contest and bingo for adults. A worship service will follow at 6 for those who wish to participate.

Valley Life Center Carnival Monday

Valley Life Center, 1795 SE Miller Ave., Dallas, will hold its Community Carnival Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. There is no cost to attend. The carnival will feature candy, games, pony rides, inflatables and hay rides (weather permitting). The carnival is aimed at children in fifth grade and younger.

For more information: www.valleylifecenter.com.



Kings Valley Harvest Carnival on Friday

Kings Valley Charter School will hold its annual Harvest Carnival Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat will take place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Free popcorn and lemonade will be available.

A dinner will be available as a fundraiser for high school students. For more information: 541-929-2134.