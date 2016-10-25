Library Calendar

DALLAS

950 Main St.

503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. — Kid’s Book Club (Ages 8-10 or grades 3-5).

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. — PAWS to READ.

• Thursday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Storytime.

• Saturday, Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m. — Children’s movie.

• Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Storytime.

• Tuesday, Nov. 1, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Storytime.

• Wednesday, Nov. 2, 4 p.m. — PAWS to READ.

• Wednesday, Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m. — Ukelele Fans of Dallas.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St.

503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. — Family Storytime.

• Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. — Community ESL.

• Thursday, Oct. 27, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.

• Monday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. — Halloween Spectacular (Decorate a bag, then go down town to Trick-or-Treat).

• Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.

• Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m. — Family Storytime.

• Wednesday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3 p.m. — Movie.

• Thursday, Oct. 27, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Storytime.

• Monday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. — Halloween Tricks and Treats.

• Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10:15 a.m. — Family Storytime.

• Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2:30 p.m. — Builders Club (kindergarten through fifth grade).

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.