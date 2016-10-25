We drive by the police and fire stations nearly every day, and unless we have any reason to contact them via 911 or the regular office telephone lines, we don’t really think much about those first responders who are working hard 24/7/365. Oh, we occasionally see a police car in our rearview mirrors, which causes us to let up a bit on the accelerator for a few minutes, and we then take a deep breath when they turn off on another street or highway. This past week’s explosions in both Portland and Astoria give us yet another reminder of these brave men and women who will respond to any incident where life and limb and property are endangered. Let’s hope we never have to make that call, but it’s comforting to know it will be answered.

Saturday evening, The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a family-friendly evening of Spook-tacular Bingo at the MI Family YWCA from 1 until 4 p.m., so you’ll have time to do errands and other tasks before you arrive. Cards are priced at $1 each, or a dozen can be purchased for $10. There will be lots of prizes, and even cash awards are promised. Costume contests will be held at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

Monday is Halloween … and in case your resident ghost or goblin hasn’t reminded you to be sure to lay in a supply of goodies for fun-loving kids of all ages, both of MI Town’s libraries and merchants in Monmouth and Independence are participating in all kinds of spook-tacular activities on All Hallows Eve. The fun begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 6 at the Independence library, where you can find all kinds of treats and only good tricks before visiting local businesses participating in the Halloween fun.

Monmouth ghosties and their superhero friends can look forward to all kinds of fun activities and adventure from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Monmouth Public Library. The regular library is closed on Mondays, but the doors will be open to the meeting room and the restrooms will be available, so everyone can enjoy this special event before trick or treating in the community.

Those of us who have registered to vote have received our ballots by now, and many have voted in this upcoming election. No matter how we may feel about the candidates at the top of the ticket, many of our friends and neighbors are running for various elective offices, so please do vote your conscience and mail your completed ballot promptly, or take it to your local library.