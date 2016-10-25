Missing Portland Woman Found In Falls City

FALLS CITY — Lesia Osiychuk was reported missing at 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, but was found Sunday morning at 9:20 a.m.

Osiychuk, 26, of Portland, was picking mushrooms with friends near mile marker 5 of Valsetz Road, southwest of Falls City, when she became separated from a group of friends, according to reports from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.

Polk County Search and Rescue were dispatched, but by the time the main body of searchers arrived, it was dark and raining lightly. Search teams deployed on foot and used vehicles to access the many forest roads in the area, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Polk County was assisted by search and rescue members from Benton, Yamhill and Linn counties, as well as a SAR Region Three tracking dog. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife also assisted in the search, which went throughout the night.

Osiychuk was located by a team of searchers at 9:20 Sunday morning on a secondary forest road accessed by using a chain saw to clear downed trees. Osiychuk was found with a light jacket and sweatshirt. Though chilled, she was not injured, nor did she require medical attention, the reports state.