News In Brief

IndePit BBQ now smokes at Mechanico in Independence

INDEPENDENCE — IndePit BBQ has spent the summer at a new location, at Mechanico, 875 Main St.

The barbecue continues to operate at the 70-year-old former gas station that has been converted to a bar.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Independence museum seeks volunteers to help with projects

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Heritage Museum is seeking volunteers for a variety of tasks to meet your interests.

Some specific tasks volunteers could help with include: meet and greet visitors and provide tours; identify origins of certain objects within the museum collection; make digital copies for search and display; catalog, digitize and add information to the museum’s database; help plan and arrange speaker events; and help keep the museum tidy and presentable.

The museum is open for visitors Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., but can accommodate volunteer shifts at various days. For more information: Shannon Cockayne, 503-838-4989 or via email at scockayne@ci.independence.or.us.

Dallas ‘roadmap’ moving forward with second phase Thursday

DALLAS — Residents of Dallas are invited to an open house Thursday to help identify priorities to be placed on the city’s “Economic Vitality Roadmap.”

The project, sponsored by Rural Development Initiatives and the city of Dallas, uses a three-step process to build economic development plans for rural communities.

Thursday’s open house is part of the second step and will take place at 6 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas.

For more information: Greg Ellis, 503-853-9935 or greg.ellis@dallasor.gov