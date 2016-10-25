Payments To Be Set For Park Payoff

FALLS CITY — After receiving a grant for the Oregon Department of Parks Recreation to purchase the north side of the falls on the Little Luckiamute River, the city will still owe about $80,000 on the loan.

The city and Falls City Alliance, which are paying the loan, are meeting with Polk Community Development Corporation to establish a new payoff agreement, according to Mayor Terry Ungricht’s mayor’s report given to the Falls City City Council at its Oct. 12 meeting. With the $80,000 estimate, the city’s payment at 1 percent interest should be $2,400 per year for the next 40 years.

In other business, the council will meet with the Falls City School District Board about options for Wagner Community Library funding on Dec. 8.