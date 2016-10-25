Pedee News

Firefighters from Pedee and Independence (and a Polk county deputy) responded to a lightening fire in a tree across Kings Valley Highway from the school late Oct. 17. The lightning strike was very bright and the thunder deafening, rolling off into the distant west. It rattled the school and church, and chunks of the tree were scattered at least 150 feet in every direction. The tree was alive, but the top had come out long ago, and so caught fire easily in spite of the rain, which did eventually put it out while the guys watched.

—

Heidi Russell and Amy Gilson, of Falls City, started an “extracurricular studies homeschool co-op” for their children and other kids this Fall. Eight homeschoolers go once a week to study subjects such as astronomy, cooking, and strategy board games.

—

Pedee Church will be having Sunday evening services on the fifth Sunday of months with five Sundays. This Sunday will be the first.

—

Pam Burbank will be leading a community Bible study starting on Nov. 1. The group will meet on Friday’s at 10 a.m. and will begin with 1 John. Contact Pam at 503-838-4103 for more information.

—

Kids love to have their names in the paper so if any from Pedee or the surrounding area have a birthday party or do something special (awards? honor roll?) please send me an email with the information, kovasha@gmail.com, and I can write it up.