School Notes

Luckiamute school director retiring

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Austin, the executive director of Luckiamute Valley Charter School, and his wife, Elaine Austin, a teacher at the school, are stepping down this month.

“Mrs. Austin and I had originally planned to retire at the end of this current school year,” Dan Austin wrote in an Oct. 18 letter to parents. “However, our family physician suggested that a slower pace with less stress would be advisable at this time. With that in mind, we have decided to retire at the end of October.”

Steve Diehl, a teacher at the school’s Pedee campus, has been named that site’s administrator, and Bridgeport teacher Jenneca Crocker will be assisting at that campus.

Matthew Beasley, LVCS board president, said the school plans on hiring an interim director to finish the year.

“It’s been the highlight of our professional careers to serve the students and families of the LVCS community,” Austin wrote. “We wish you all the best in the years to come.”

A retirement celebration for Austin is Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Latitude One, 904 Main St., in Dallas. It is open to the public. For more information: 503-623-4837.

DHS lead testing results reported

DALLAS — Results from lead testing at Dallas High School revealed that 15 of the 184 samples taken exceeded the action threshold of 20 parts per billion.

Only one was a drinking fountain located in the school’s shop that is not used, said Kevin Montague, the district’s facilities director. That fountain has been turned off pending the results of a second sample.

The others that exceeded 20 ppb were science sinks and other fixtures not typically used for drinking and cooking. Signs have been posted on those fixtures saying they are not to be used for drinking or cooking.

Second samples will be tested on those fixtures as well.

Results of the second-sample tests and a complete analytics report should be sent to the district in the coming week, Montague said.

To find complete lead testing results, go to: http://www.dallas.k12.or.us/lead-information-in-dallas-school-d.

LMS presents ‘Comedy of Terrors’

DALLAS — Just in time for Halloween, LaCreole Middle School will be staging “Comedy of Terrors” Thursday through Saturday.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. at the school, 701 SE LaCreole Drive, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. show on Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and $1 off for the matinee showing.

The play’s author is LaCreole drama teacher Anna Jackson.

For more information, 503-623-6662.

Report cards show improvement

DALLAS — Dallas School District found highlights and areas needing improvement in the 2015-16 state school report cards.

On the positive side, Dallas High School ranks as a level 4 on a 1 to 5 scale in academic achievement, based on how many students passed state assessments. The school’s graduation rate earned a level 4. Academic growth, or the improvement over the last year, is at a level 5.

“It’s the first time our high school has seen a level 5 anywhere on the report card,” said Steve Martinelli, director of instructional services for the district. “To have it be in academics is even more exciting, because that is what we are after: growth.”

Martinelli said an area needing in improvement at all schools is academic achievement and growth among “subgroups” or categories of students separated by race, economic status, disability or those who are learning English. ­