State To Improve Local Population Forecasts

DALLAS — The state is developing a new way of forecasting population changes in cities and counties that is hoped will provide jurisdictions with a more accurate projection.

Population estimates play into city-level planning and land-use decisions and division of state and federal funding among cities.

Jason Locke said, in the past, that has resulted in squabbles over estimates, especially given that some cities “lost” population after the 2010 Census. Jurisdictions could appeal estimates to the Land Use Board of Appeals, but that could take years, he said.

“There are oftentimes that we would get into this debate with the state about population,” Locke said. “The state has taken some steps to try to take the tug-of-war out of that.”

Two legislative sessions ago, lawmakers decided to make Portland State University’s Population Research Center the state’s hub for forecasting.



The new model uses data-based population forecasting with input from cities, including local observations about population change, planned housing developments and future employers.

Locke said the city is expecting its new forecast soon. It will project population on a 50-year horizon in five-year intervals.



“That will allow us to start some population-based planning issues we have in the city’s comprehensive plan,” Locke said. “That population number in the 20- or 30-year horizon influences things like land supply, housing types, commercial activities, transportation … so it’s a pretty important number to have.”