Blue Garden Project Paused Temporarily

DALLAS — The remodel and reopening of the Blue Garden on Main Street in downtown Dallas is on hold — for the moment.

Owner Bob Collins said work has paused for the time being so he can focus on bringing money into his business, Collins & Lindsey Construction, to finish the project.

He said he has two homes under construction and two major home remodels in the works.

“We will be back on the Blue Garden project soon,” he said. “Working on the Blue Garden is a passion. My wife keeps me grounded and reminds me that I need to stop and make money instead of spending it all the time.”

While active on the project, Collins demolished and remodeled the interior, installed new plumbing and a grease trap, replaced sewer lines, installed new grill kitchen floors, added two bathrooms and the back alley façade was repaired and painted.

The most visible improvement is on the front of the building, the renovated sign and new front windows and doors.