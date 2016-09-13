0

Consortium To Serve County

Itemizer-Observer staff report

As of Tuesday, September 13, 2016

POLK COUNTY — The Community Services Consortium will serve Polk County at the Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence.

The CSC will provide youth workforce development services, as well as help attaining a general education development (GED) acquisition, academic improvement, work readiness skills, paid work experience and job specific skill development – all services previously provided through HALO.

For more information: Mona K-Hinds, 541-704-7820.

