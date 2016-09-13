Dallas Senior Center Plans Underway

DALLAS — The city of Dallas hopes to put the new Dallas Senior Center project out to bid this fall, if the schedule goes to plan.

So far, that hasn’t been the case.

In December, it will be two years since Oregon’s Infrastructure Finance Authority approved a $1.9 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to build a new senior center on the vacant lot next to the old Carnegie Library on Church Street in Dallas. The city signed a contract with the state in January 2015 to use the funding.

The delay in the project has been concerning for some users of the current senior center located adjacent to the Dallas Public Library, as illustrated by recent letters to the editor published in the Itemizer-Observer, but Dallas City Manager Ron Foggin said the timeline to this point has been mostly out of the city’s hands.

An environmental review that began in June 2015 — a federal requirement when using CDBG funding — will have taken nearly a year and half by the time its signed off by the state, according to Foggin.

“There is nothing the city could have done to speed this process up, and we are certainly not working to slow or stop the construction of the center,” Foggin said.

Foggin said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration finished its review on Aug. 15, and the city is due to receive public comments from that review on Friday.

That will not allow for the city to begin the project in September, as was the plan previously.

The city still has to submit public comments to the state, which should happen in early October. If they are accepted, the project should go out to bid in November, Foggin said.

“We were hopeful that the project would start in September, but the federal requirements will not be wrapped up in time,” he said.