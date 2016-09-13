Details Emerge For Doaks Ferry

WEST SALEM — A project that would redirect some of the traffic using Doaks Ferry Road to increase safety will cost significantly more than the $2.1 million the state has available for Polk County to complete it.

The cost overrun isn’t unexpected, said Polk County Public Works Director Todd Whitaker.

Oregon Department of Transportation estimated it would cost $5.1 million to complete if the state performed the work. The state had only $2.1 million to do it and established an agreement with Polk County in hopes the county could reduce costs. Whitaker said the agreement gave the county the right to back out if it proved too expensive.

Preliminary designs were recently completed on the project that would close Doaks Ferry to all turns except for right turns off Highway 22. Left turns and right turns onto the highway would be moved west to Riggs Street.

The design is estimated to cost $600,000 more than the county has at its disposal.

“When we started this project, we knew funding would be a challenge, but we needed to get to this stage of the project to really know if, and to what degree, we were underfunded,” Whitaker said. “While the current estimate of $2.7 million confirms the expectation that Polk County can deliver the project for less, it also confirms that the available funding is inadequate.”

Whitaker said the Polk County Board of Commissioners have a number of options moving forward, including: supplementing the project budget with county funding; seeking additional money from ODOT; adjusting the project to cut costs; or turning it back to ODOT.

If the project does proceed, construction probably won’t happen until 2018, Whitaker said.

Adding another wrinkle in the timing, ODOT is working on engineering the next phase, which will extend Doaks Ferry from Riggs Street to 50th Avenue. The extension is scheduled for 2019 and is contingent on the Riggs project being completed.

“Like our project, they are not sure if the funds available will be sufficient, but they need to get through the preliminary design to get a better idea,” Whitaker said.