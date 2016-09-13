Falls City Survey Shows True Poverty

FALLS CITY — In the 2010 Census, Falls City showed a low- to moderate-income level of 48.1 percent — bad news for the city’s efforts to upgrade its aging wastewater system.

To qualify for a Community Development Block Grant — which city officials say is essential for Falls City to afford the upgrade — the percentage needs to be at least 51.

City officials suspected the 48.1 number was low and conducted a mail, phone and door-to-door survey to prove it.

They were right. Results from the Portland State University Survey Research Lab show that 55.1 percent of households served by the sewer system fall into the low- or moderate-income range.

“We were successful. That was quite a big thing,” said Terry Ungricht, Falls City’s mayor and one of the volunteers who conducted the door-to-door portion of the survey.

Of the 157 homes connected to the sewer system, 134 completed the survey, a response rate of about 85 percent. Eighty-three families who responded fell into the low- to moderate-income range.

On Aug. 29, the state’s Infrastructure Finance Authority issued the city a letter saying it accepted the results, which opened the door for the city to apply for a grant.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 30, and city staff along with the city’s engineer are rushing to get the paperwork done.

“We are going to be seeking $2.5 million for the expansion of the capacity to our sewer system,” Ungricht said “The reason we are trying to hurry is to get it in on this year’s funding. If not, we’ve got to wait until next year’s funding.”

Ungricht said finance authority has $11.5 million in resources to provide grants and between $16 million and $18 million in requests.

“I’m making every effort to get this done before the cutoff date,” he said. “I hope we can meet the timeline. I’m not guaranteeing it.”