Harris Joins Whitworth

DALLAS — Caleb Harris and the staff at Whitworth Elementary School have an overarching goal of making school relevant for children.

Harris, who was the principal at Oakdale Heights Elementary School for the last eight school years, took over at Whitworth, a fourth- and fifth-grade school.

“I gave my teachers permission to think outside the box and question why we are doing what we are doing,” Harris said Monday. “We want kids to be engaged. We want them to think. We want them to want to come to school and to learn, and not just have the ability to regurgitate information, but to apply the information.”

Harris said students at Whitworth are at the stage in their education where they build on the foundational concepts they have been given in their first four years of school.

“They are still at a stage in life where they are still really excited about learning and figuring out what they are going to do,” Harris said.

Whitworth teachers and staff are meeting that challenge by integrating new science and math lesson plans, Project Lead the Way (PLTW).

All teachers attended voluntary training over the summer.

Fourth-grade teachers have committed to teaching at least two of the four PLTW modules.

Fifth-grade teachers will incorporate all four.

PLTW has students working in groups on problems that don’t necessarily have one right answer, something Harris sees as one of its strengths.

“It going to create a different approach, I think, to learning,” Harris said. “It’s going to force kids to really struggle and not be successful the first time … which is a great life lesson. How many times in life do we say, ‘Well that didn’t work out, so what am I going to do next?’”

Those concepts and skills fit well with the science and technology opportunities being developed at LaCreole Middle School and Dallas High School.

Perhaps best of all, the teaching strategy helps answer the age-old student question: “When will I use this in life?”

“Teachers want to make it (school) relevant, and they want kids to understand how this applies in the real world,” Harris said.

Harris said he’s already seen PLTW activities happening just in the first week of class.

“They are trying to apply some of those things to just think differently about how we educate kids,” he said.