Information Overload

MONMOUTH — With 24/7 access to news, it may be tough to sift between the wheat and the chaff.

“It’s pretty much cliché now to say we’re overwhelmed with information, but it’s true, and a lot of that information is misleading,” said Donna Cohen. “Even the news, especially television news. When I was a kid, the nightly news would be 25 minutes of straight reporting, and then the last five minutes would be, ‘this is our editorial’; or ‘this is our opinion.’ Now a lot of the news is opinion, it’s part of the news.”

Check it out What: Misinformation and Political Propaganda, with Donna Cohen. When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Where: Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S. Admission: Free. Of note: Cohen will present examples using current political candidates. She said her intent is nonpartisan, only to evaluate the form and accuracy of those messages.

Cohen, who has a background as a teacher and librarian, will present “Misinformation and Political Propaganda” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Monmouth Public Library. It’s one of three workshops she presents called Civics for Adults, in hopes of creating more informed, more engaged citizens.

“It’s a challenge to take in the information and stop and think, is this really true what’s being said here,” Cohen said. “But we live in a democracy. Self-government does not work if people aren’t informed about the decisions that are being made on our behalf. We need to think more critically about things that are coming at us.”

People will make assumptions about data by reading a headline, for example, but when the full article is read, it puts the information in a different light, Cohen said.

“I don’t expect people to analyze everything they come across, but if this headline means something to you, you really should read the article,” she said.

Another example of misleading information can be found in political advertisements. Cohen said she will present samples of these at the presentation.

“My goal is to help people do this kind of (critical) questioning, critical thinking by showing various ways that information can be distorted, everything from headlines, to graphs, to photos,” she said.

Then, Cohen will take people through steps to uncover good information.

“The first thing, there are sites like Politifact, factcheck.org, but you shouldn’t necessarily accept everything they say, either,” Cohen said. “Then we go over some tricks to search online.”

Some basic tools in a search can limit results to more reliable sources, such as educational institutions, nonprofit organizations or original documents, Cohen said.

Not that all nonprofits are unbiased, Cohen added.

“Cascade Policy Institute is right-leaning, and Oregon Center for Public Policy is left-leaning,” she said. “You can establish quickly where these organizations are coming from. It doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t read something from an organization, but you should be aware.”

A few red flags that an opinion is included in the news include the phrase, “more people,” or the word, “only,” Cohen said.

“The moment you hear, ‘more people,’ the first thing to remember is there are more people — more people in our nation, more people in the world,” Cohen said. “That alone isn’t sufficient information. You have to look at the larger context.”

This is one of several workshops Cohen leads in hopes of inspiring civic engagement.