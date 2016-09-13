Johnstone Receives Raise

DALLAS — The Dallas School Board approved Superintendent Michelle Johnstone’s first year performance evaluation and a 3 percent raise Monday.

The raise matches the percentage given to employees in the current budget.

“In our opinion, and through the collection of evidence, Dr. Johnstone has displayed excellent performance throughout the year and has many significant accomplishments for her first year as superintendent for Dallas School District,” said a statement written by Jon Woods, the board’s chairman.

The board praised Johnstone’s leadership through a number of issues that arose during her first year, including student privacy issues, special education compliance litigation, policies on carrying concealed weapons on school grounds and testing for lead.

Board members also said she has continued to build on a foundation of “collaboration, professional learning communities and strong instructional practices.”

“I just appreciate your first year and your leadership,” Mike Bollman, a member of the board, said on Monday.

Woods suggested the 3-percent increase, which was unanimously approved.