Pedee News

On Sept. 3, Aaron and Virginia Burbank’s old house on Gage Road burned to the ground. It had recently been bought by Jason and Nicole Willwert, who were not at home at the time it burned. They are temporarily living in their shop, and church members and other neighbors are helping out, but they can still use many household items. Son Magus is 13, and twins Juniper and Von are 8. If anyone would like to help financially, send your contribution to Pedee Church, 12995 Kings Valley Hwy, Monmouth, 97361. Otherwise, talk to Pastor Daniel Russell about other items that are needed.

Bill and Linda Chertudi traveled to Columbia Falls, Mont., in August to meet their new granddaughter, 6-week-old Charlotte Elizabeth, daughter of James and Lily Chertudi. She was born on July 8. This is James’ first child and their 11th grandchild. The Chertudi’s daughters Lisa Sisson and Michelle Unger and Michelle’s daughter Lexy arrived by car a few days later to meet their new niece.

A ham radio class, under the leadership of Dean Sprague, started on Tuesday, and will be meeting for the next five Tuesdays, at 6 p.m., at Kings Valley Charter School. It is not too late to join, as yesterday’s class was just the introduction. The ultimate goal of class members is to pass their tests for a ham radio license.

The Pedee Women’s Club quilt show was quite a success. They were hoping for at least 40 quilts, then thought they had 75, and then in the end displayed 134 quilts. Among the quilts shown were several vintage quilts, quilts made by the women for both children in the CASA program and for veterans, and the patriotic raffle quilt they made to earn money for the soldier fund. One quilt of note was a beautifully made Victorian-style crazy quilt of intricately embroidered silks and silk velvets, which had been given to June Clark’s mother Betty Forry, now 103 years old, as a wedding gift in 1940.