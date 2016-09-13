-Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

—

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Douglas Michael Campbell, 33, of Amity, in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway on Aug. 23 for second-degree theft.

Ryan Scott Adams, 24, of Dallas, in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street on Sept. 4 for second-degree criminal mischief. Later, in the 500 block of Southwest Washington Street on Sept. 6, Adams was charged with second-degree criminal mischief — criminal damage, and second-degree theft — all other larceny.

Paul Edwin Bunyard, 62, of Dallas, in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue on Sept. 7 for second-degree criminal trespass.

Russell E. Grimm, 49, of Willamina, on West Ellendale Avenue on Sept. 7 for driving while suspended and a bench warrant for failure to appear.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Joel Pedro Torres Jr., 30, of Independence, at the corner of Stryker Road and Aeronca Street on Sept. 3 for failure to carry or present a driver’s license.

Lee Van Lindley, 22, of Salem, at the corner of Hoffman and North Gun Club roads on Sept. 4 for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

On Sept. 5 at the intersection of South 16th and Monmouth streets, Gabriel Arreguin, 18, of Independence, for minor in possession of alcohol; Brandon John Dolan, 20, of Independence, for minor in possession of alcohol; and Francisco Javier Perez, 21, of Independence, for giving false information to a police officer.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Royshad Dmon Curry, 24, of Monmouth, in the 100 block of Catron Street South on Sept. 1 for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Wanda Elena Humphrey, 19, of Bend, at the corner of Monmouth and South 17th streets on Sept. 3 for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Michael Devin Murphy, 50, of Dallas, at Monmouth Highway and mile post 6 on Sept. 4 for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Anastacio Lara Duran Jr., 50, of Independence, in the 1600 block of Monmouth Street on Sept. 4 for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Daniel Ruben Valles, 23, of Sylmar, Calif., at Clay Street West and Warren Street South on Sept. 4 for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Myron Jamar Hodge, 31, of Independence, at North 16th and Laurelridge streets on Sept. 5 for failure to carry or present a driver’s license.