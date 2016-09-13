Track Results Come Back Good

DALLAS — Results from testing on Dallas High School’s track revealed this it is harder that International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) guidelines.

Those standards apply only to facilities hosting international sanctioned meets, said Kevin Montague, Dallas School District’s facilities manager.

“We are structurally sound,” Montague said and noted that IAAF recommendations state that track surfaces can last eight to 10 years under heavy use conditions. “Our track is not extensively or heavily used.”

Montague received the testing results last week from Gary Logsdon, the vice president of sales for Beynon Sports, the company that installed the track in 2004.

IAAF recommends surface have “force reduction” between 35 and 50. On that scale, concrete is considered zero and above 50 is too soft.

Logsdon said 17 areas of the track were tested, on the inside lanes, and lanes four, five and eight. The inside lanes tested at an average of 27.17. Lanes four and five averaged 31.18. Lane eight averaged 30.64.

More recent patches tested at 42.33 and 38.

“In summary, the surface at Dallas High School tests harder than the IAAF recommendation of 35,” Logsdon wrote in an email to Montague. “However the track at Dallas High School or most any other high school does not meet the IAAF recommendation.

He said the track is in good condition, given its age. The company does recommend resurfacing every 10 to 12 years.

Logsdon volunteered to test additional facilities in Salem that are made of the same material completed in the last five years for further comparison.

“He’s going to give us that data so we can really put it into perspective instead of just guessing,” Montague said.

Superintendent Michelle Johnstone said the district’s Citizens Oversight Committee will review the information this week. The district’s new athletic trainer will be asked for feedback as well.



“We know that’s been a concern with injuries to kids,” she said.

Athletic Director Tim Larson said Monday he didn’t know if coaches had seen the assessment yet.