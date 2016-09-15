Thursday's Prep Sports Update

BOYS SOCCER: Central 9, Cascade 0. Tony Rincon records his second-straight hat trick.

Southridge 6, Dallas 0.

GIRLS SOCCER: Cascade 4, Central 0.

McNary 1, Dallas 0.

VOLLEYBALL: Dallas def. Silverton 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 12-25, 17-15.

Lebanon def. Central 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.

Willamette Valley Christian def. Falls City 25-20, 25-8, 25-11.

WEDNESDAY

CROSS-COUNTRY: Central girls take third at Silver Falls. Boys finish fourth.