Anniversaries

Cameron - 45th

Steve and Audrey Cameron celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a reception given by their children.

The celebration was at Dallas First Christian Church following the worship service, on Sept. 4.

They were married in Portland by Audrey’s father, Pastor James Moberg, on Aug. 25, 1971.

They have five children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Bob (Wosa) children Caitlin, Christopher, Maima, Bobby and Zoey; Chris (Xiao Hong) daughter Natasha, Stephanie (Stephen) daughter Anastasia, Clayton (Jennifer) son Noah, James (Jennifer) daughter Eliana. They have lived on their farm in Pedee for 43 years. Steve has been a general contractor for over 40 years. Audrey has taught for Weekday School of the Bible for 24 years.

David - 50th

Gary and Shirley David will celebrate 50 years of marriage at an open house celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at their home. Family and friends are invited.

Gary was in law enforcement for 32 years. He retired in July 1998. Shirley retired in December 2010 after 15 years with the city of Walla Walla.

They are parents of Monica David, of Dallas, and Rodney and his wife Becky, of Lebanon.

Gary and Shirley have two grandchildren, Alysha and Carson, and one great-grandson, Ryland.