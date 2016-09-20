Beer Chefs

Bacon-wrapped beer brats by Darlene Hudlow, from teaspoonsf.com

3 packets of bratwurst

1 package of bacon (16 ounces)

2, 12-ounce beers

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon wasabi powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

Deli mustard for dipping

Directions: 1. Preheat oven to 425. Line your jelly roll with foil or parchment paper. 2. Pierce each of your brats several times with a fork. 3. In a large skillet, place half of the bratwursts and pour in 24 ounces of American lager. Once the beer is close to boiling, turn it down to low and let the brats simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, turning after 10 minutes. The brats are done with they are no longer pink on the inside. 4. In the meantime, cut your bacon in thirds. 5. In a separate bowl, mix the brown sugar, wasabi powder and dry mustard together. 6. Now that the brats are done, let them cool until you can handle them. Then cut the brats in thirds. 7. Wrap a piece of bacon around the brat. Roll them in your sugar mixture and place them on your baking sheet with the bacon flap side down. 8. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Let them drain on paper towels before serving. 9. Add mustard to your serving plate and let them eat!

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar Brownies by Emily Daigle

4 eggs

¾ cups super fine sugar

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

4 ounces white chocolate, chopped

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

¾ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cups cocoa

1 ¼ cups Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar

Directions: 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter 8-inch square pan. 2. Combine eggs and sugar. Beat until light and fluffy. 3. In medium sauce pan, over medium heat, melt bittersweet chocolate, white chocolate and butter. Stir until smooth. Remove from heat and beat into egg mixture. 4. Stir in flour and cocoa. Whisk in beer. 5. Pour into pan and bake 20 to 25 minutes or until skewer inserted comes out clean. 6. Remove from oven and let cool on wire rack. 7. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve.

Beer Bread by Tammy and Kelly Carmichael

3 cups self-rising flour

1/3 cup sugar

¼ cup Tuscano pepper cheese, shredded

12 ounces 10 Barrel Sinister Black beer

Directions: 1. Put self-rising flour, sugar and shredded cheese in mixing bowl. Mix and form a well. 2. Add Sinister Black Beer and mix until well combined. 3. Divide into eight mini loaf pans. 4. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. 5. Brush tops with butter. 6. Remove from pan onto rack until cool.