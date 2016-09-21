Jenkins

Hunter Gregory Scott Jenkins was born at 7:14 p.m. on Sept. 13 to Brooke and Brian Jenkins, of Independence, at the Salem Family Birth Center.

He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 and ¾ inches long.

Hunter joins Haley, 6 and Zoey, 4.

Grandparents are Michael and Bobette Prowell, of Salem, and Greg and Mavis Jenkins, of Independence.



Beyer

Eli Brian Beyer was born at 1:57 a.m. on Sept. 10 to Megan and Matt Beyer, of Dallas, at the Salem Family Birth Center.

He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches long.

Grandparents are Patty Johnson, of Dallas, and Brian and Lynette Beyer, of Keizer.