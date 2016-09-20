RICKREALL — Find yourself immersed in a world of Southern intrigue at Candlestick Production’s premiere, “Burn Barrel,” by Nathaniel Dunaway, running Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Candlestick Productions is newly formed by Western Oregon University theater students who wanted to avoid the boredom that sets in over late summer.

“After August and September, there’s just nothing for us to do because it’s too late to audition, because (shows) run into the school year,” said Gabriel Elmore, actor. “This was a good way to filter out of the boredom.”

Attend the production Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Rickreall Event Hall, 105 Nesmith Road, Rickreall. Tickets are $10, available at the door or by calling 503-964-4826. Candlestick Productions will perform other plays if “Burn Barrel” is well received. The troupe will focus on contemporary and new plays.

More than trying to keep busy, the play gives the actors time to hone their skills in all aspects of theater.

“When someone approaches you for a project, you get excited to help out,” said Andrew James Thornton, actor. “The more opportunities you get inside the school, the more prepared you are for outside the school.”

While the production is not affiliated with Western, the troupe is making use of WOU’s facilities.

Western’s theater department loaned equipment to help with putting on the play, which will be at Rickreall Event Hall.

The play is about Richard Penzak, played by Thornton. Penzak is interviewed by two FBI agents about happenings in the Depression-era Appalachia.

“It’s fairly modern,” said Stephen Nielson, actor. “It’s set in 1999, but then it’s also set in 1935. It’s kind of flash-backy. It’s sort of — not exactly a murder mystery, but it’s sort of noir-esque.”

The play is inspired by Dunaway’s grandparents — both from the South — and the bedtime stories they shared with him as a child – including one rather scary story about a man and a golden arm.

“My grandpa would say, sit down and tell me a story,” Dunaway recalled. “If the TV had been on too long, he’d say make something up for me.”

This is Dunaway’s third play, but first one that was commissioned.

“It’s a snappy play,” Nielson said. “Things happen very quickly in this show. It escalates.”

Sarah Cotter, who plays both the primary caretaker of Penzak and Una, an “enigmatic country girl,” said the play contains moments of humor, too.

One of the challenges presented in this play is characters who are elderly in one scene and in their 20s in another.

“I create my own age in my own space,” Thornton said. “It’s a lot of internalizing that oldness. The hardest part is finding the wisdom of that age and trying to emulate it. As a 22-year-old, I’m not quite there.”

The physicality of changing ages so quickly between scenes — without the aid of old-age makeup — is tricky, Elmore said.

“It takes a lot of focus,” Nielson agreed. “My character, the one that I switch to is in his 70s and had a stroke. The left half of his body doesn’t work, so trying to find and do the physicality for that without going over the top, and being truthful to it is an interesting challenge.”

The play is intended for more mature audiences — including older teenagers — and contains adult language.