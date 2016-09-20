Falls City Works To Pave Bridgeport

FALLS CITY — The Falls City City Council agreed to send a letter to the Polk County Board of Commissioners requesting the county pave Bridgeport Road.

Currently the road — one of two main routes in and out of Falls City — is partially gravel, heavily traveled and dangerous, according to residents who live on the road.

“Everyone who lives there (in Falls City) uses that path occasionally,” said Bob Lamb, the Bridgeport Road resident who brought the complaint to the council. “It’s the preferred route for people going south.”

Lamb said he’s taken his concern to the county, but fears nothing will be done. He said taking the issue before the council and having the city send a letter might have more impact.

Another resident who lives near an s-curve on the gravel portion of the road said that school buses and log trucks frequently use Bridgeport.

“I have lived in fear for 20 years that a log truck would meet a school bus right on that corner,” she said. “Thankfully, it hasn’t happened.”

What has happened, according to Lamb and other residents at Falls City’s Sept. 8 council meeting, is a lot of less serious accidents, like cars careening into roadside ditches.

Falls City Mayor Terry Ungricht will work with Lamb to write the letter.